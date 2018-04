Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ 83-year old, the chief conductor of the Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire, the famous composer Anatoly Kremer died.

For several years, the composer suffered from a serious illness.

Anatoly Kremer was not only the chief conductor of the theater, but also the author of several dozen musical comedies and operettas.

The director of the Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire is an Azerbaijani Mammadali Agayev.