Carpet Museum launches Open Doors Day

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The event entitled “Family Day” is being held with the initiative of the Children’s Museum Department of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

Report informs, main purpose of the event held within the framework of the Open Doors Day is to unite common interests between parents and children, strengthen the communication bridge and mainly promote the country’s culture and art.

Representatives of various age groups were taken into account in the program of the event. Participants familiarized themselves with the development and history of the Azerbaijani carpet weaving and decorative and applied arts.

Different types of contests, games, entertainments programs and masterclasses were organized for participants of the “Family Day”.

The event participants met with renowned architect Elchin Aliyev. Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani Architecture” Painting Contest was organized, and the best artists were awarded.

The Open Doors Day is held at the Museum on last Saturday of every month.