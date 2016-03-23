Books to be written about famous Azerbaijani theater and film workers

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Series of books will be written about famous Azerbaijani theater and film workers, Report was told by Doctor of Arts, professor Ilham Rahimli.

According to him, the book will be written and research to be conducted about the history of Ganja Theater.

Notably, Ilham Rahimli is an author of 65 books, which have been written about the history of Azerbaijani theater, theater workers, including culture and art figures of Azerbaijan.