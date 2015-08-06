Belmondo and Delon meet again in new documentary

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Famous French actors Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon will meet again on the screen, Report informs referring to Russian media.

French television channel TF-1 prepares documentary film entitled "Belmondo about Belmondo".

The film about Belmondo is a story telling of the first person. The hero has agreed to give a detailed interview with his son, Paul, one of the authors of the project. Delon will perform in the film as a "guest star".

"Without Belmondo there wouldn't be Delon, and without Delon - Belmondo" - Alain Delon philosophically emphasized the continuing dispute in an interview with Express.

One of the most grossing films of French cinema - crime drama "Borsalino" (1970), where the main roles are the two movie hero.