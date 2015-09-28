Ballet 'Arabian Nights' performed at VII International Music Festival

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ As part of passing on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli VII International Musical Festival, on the scene of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre hosted the Ballet of the famous composer Fikret Amirov "1001 Nights" (Arabian Nights).

Report informs, the choreographer is a Honored Art Worker, laureate of the State Prize Naila Nazirova.

At this time, Eyyub Guliyev conducted performance.

Closing ceremony of the festival, which are helding from 18 to 28 September, with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held today at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.