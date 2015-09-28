 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ballet 'Arabian Nights' performed at VII International Music Festival

    The festival ends today

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ As part of passing on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli VII International Musical Festival, on the scene of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre hosted the Ballet of the famous composer Fikret Amirov "1001 Nights" (Arabian Nights).

    Report informs, the choreographer is a Honored Art Worker, laureate of the State Prize Naila Nazirova.

    At this time, Eyyub Guliyev conducted performance.

    Closing ceremony of the festival, which are helding from 18 to 28 September, with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held today at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi