Ballet premiere will mark 100th anniversary of composer Gara Garayev

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 100th anniversary of the People's Artist of the USSR, outstanding composer Gara Garayev will be celebrated with a series of events.

Report informs, according to the action plan of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, on February 3, at 19.00, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will premiere one-act ballet Goya based on the music of Gara Garayev and Faraj Garayev.

It was noted that the theater leadership invited an international creative team consisting of cultural figures to conduct the play's production. Ballet choreographer is Vasily Medvedev, artistic director Dmitry Cherbadzhi, libretto author, Turkish writer Yana Temiz, chorus master Sevil Hajiyeva and conductor Ayyub Guliyev. Leading soloists of the theater - Kamilla Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimova, Makar Ferschtandt, Anar Mikayilov and Jamila Kerimova will take main parts.

In addition, on February 5, at 17.00, National Museum of Azerbaijan will host QÜRUR və DÜHA. Yaşayan Əfsanə, an exhibition by artists and photographers, consisting of Gara Garayev's character's

On the same day at 19.00, jubilee will be held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist of the USSR, Hero of Socialist Labor, Laureate of the Lenin Prize, Laureate of USSR State Prize, Laureate of the State Prize of Azerbaijan, academician Gara Garayev.

The event will be attended by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after U. Hajibeyli headed by conductors Rauf Abdullayev and Elshad Baghirov, Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel (artistic director Gulbaji Imanova), laureate of international competitions, violin player Elvin Hoja Ganiyev. The concert program includes Symphony No. 2, concert for Violin and Symphonic Orchestra, classical sweet, Goya Symphony for Symphonic Orchestra and chorus.