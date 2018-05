Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ On March 2, Nizami Cinema Center will play a host to presentation of the film "Ertugrul" co-produced jointly by Japan and Turkey.

Report informs, the presentation of the film, shot in historical genre will bring together the representatives of Embassies of Japan and Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Presentation of the film will be held on March 2, at 19:00.