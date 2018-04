Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition of famous Romanian sculptor will be held in Baku.

Report informs citing the Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan, exhibition will take place from 3 to 9 April at the French Institute in Baku.

Notably, Constantin Brâncuși is one of the founders of abstract sculpture style.

The event will be held within the framework of the Francophonie Days, which will start in Baku on April 3.