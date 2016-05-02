 Top
    Baku will host ethno-music concerts of Greek, Italian and Spanish musicians

    Concerts will be held in the International Mugham Centre

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the ethno-music concerts entitled "Sound Waves" with participation of Greek, Italian and Spanish musicians.

    Report informs, the concerts will be held in the International Mugham Center in Baku.

    According to the information, on May 6 will be organized a concert with participation of Greek mucisians, on May 13 -Italian artists, and May 26 - Spanish musicians.

    Foreign musicians will perform together with Azerbaijani mugham singer Aida Rafiyeva, Sahib Pashazade, Emin Jabrayilov, Azad Alimammadov.

