Baku will host creative evening for tar player Ramiz Guliyev

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 31, the International Mugam Center will host the creative evening of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Ramiz Guliyev.

Report informs, the event is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the tar player and supported by the Azerbaijani Television "Mədəniyyət" (Culture) channel, International Mugham Center and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Famous art figures and performers will take part in the concert.

Also, "Xatirə" Folk Instruments Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio, named after Ehsen Dadashov will participate in the concert alongside with State Prize laureate, prizer of Shohrat (Glory) and Sharaf (Honor) orders, tar player Ramiz Guliyev and other performers.