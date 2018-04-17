Baku to host 2nd European festival of tolerance IMAGINE

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host 2nd European festival of tolerance IMAGINE on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights which coincided with 10th anniversary of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, besides EU countries, Brazil, Costa Rica, Israel, Moldova, the USA, Mexico and other countries have joined the festival.

Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival will be held in Baku from 2 to 17 May 2018 and presents a dense calendar of events: musical performances, master classes, a theatre exhibition, film screenings, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors and musicians, who will join the Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival.