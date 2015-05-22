Baku theaters complete preparations for the I European Games

Baku. 22 May.REPORT.AZ/ Baku theatres completed preparations for the first European Games. Report was told in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, Baku theatres compiled an interesting repertoire for the visitors of the first European Games. During the European Games, the most famous examples of the repertoire of the Opera and Ballet Theater will be staged. The libretto texts of the spectacles will be presented in English. In addition, programs and posters will be published in the Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages. The guests will watch "Layla and Majnun", "Troubadour", "La Traviata" operas and "Seven Beauties", "Arabian Nights" , the famous samples of ballet.

Theatre leadership invited famous opera and ballet artists for performing in some leading scenes.

On June 17, Faraj Garayev's "Gobustan shadows" ballet will be performed in the open air in Gobustan.