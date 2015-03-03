Baku State Circus presents "Golden Four"circus show

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku State Circus for the first time will present a fascinating show "Cirque Ciniselli" named as "Golden Four".

Report informs referring to the information given by the press service of the Baku State Circus.

In a circus show, hosted by Baku State Circus on the occasion of Novruz holidays, the artists of the Great Moscow Circus, Circus Nikulin, Circus Ciniselli and Belarus Circus will perform.

The program includes performances of acrobats, riders, clowns, trained crocodiles, exotic parrots, camels, etc. The performance will be accompanied by unusual laser and light effects.

Grandiouse show will be held on March 14-30.

Tickets can be purchased at Baku State Circus.