​Baku State Circus: Circus troupe illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh can't be invited to Baku

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Any Circus troupe illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be invited to Baku State Circus(BSC). Not just any circus troupe, but also a circus actor who has visited Nagorno Karabakh, cannot perfrom on the stage of Baku State Circus."

Report was told by Mahir Humbatov, spokesman of Baku State Circus, commenting on the visit of St. Petersburg State Circus Imperial Shapito's intention to visit Nagorno Karabakh.

Humbatov stated that, cooperation with such circus troupes was and would be impossible: "This circus troupe is private and individually operated. We condemn their performance in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh."

According to media reports, St. Petersburg Imperial Shapito circus intended to perform in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 6 to 15. Due to this, a letter of protest was sent to the administration of Azerbaijani Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Imperial Shapito was founded in 1877. Since 2005, however, it has been operating as a private enterprise and is not included in the Great St. Petersburg State Circus.