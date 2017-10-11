 Top
    Baku hosts the 2nd Sculpture International Symposium

    The event features works of 20 sculptors from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, GB, China and etc.

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted the 2nd International Symposium on Sculpture 'The song in the stone', with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher and “Q Gallery”, in Gala settlement.

    Report informs, the symposium exhibits the works of 20 sculptors from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, New Zealand, Iran, Tunis, Jordan, Spain, Serbia, the Great Britain and China.

    The presentation of works was attended by Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s executive director Anar Alakbarov, people of art and culture.

    The sculptors presented various works created from natural stones.

    The first International Symposium on Sculpture was held in 2016, it was attended by fourteen sculptors from 10 countries. The works created within the framework of the symposium are currently exhibited in the park complex "Sevirəm" in the Khatai district of Baku.

