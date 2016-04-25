Baku hosts II British Film Spring Festival - VIDEO

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The British Embassy to Azerbaijan in cooperation with British Council Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Centre have launched the II British Film Spring Festival in Baku from 25 to 30 April 2016.

Report informs, the British Embassy to Azerbaijan and British Council held a press conference for media representatives on the occasion of the festival at the Nizami Cinema Center.

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Irfan Siddiq, Director of the British Council Azerbaijan Elizabeth White and Director of Nizami Cinema Center Leyla Mirzayeva have attended the press conference.

The British Council organized the first British Film Festival in Baku on 6–11 December, 2013. The second film festival, which was carried out under the title of British Film Spring, was held in April 2015.

The opening film of this year will be Oscar-nominated Brooklyn directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Hornby, based on Colm Toibinn’s novel of the same name.

The 2016 festival will screen six remarkable and very diverse films, including Lady in the Van with Maggie Smith playing the title role; Andrew Haigh’s 45 Years, the winner of Berlin Film Festival; and The Lobster, a remarkable work by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz.

The British Council will also be organising a number of online competitions during the run-up to the festival, offering tickets and presents to participants of online contests. More details will be available on the British Council Azerbaijan Facebook page throughout April.

On the occasion of the Second British Film Spring in Azerbaijan, Elizabeth White, Director British Council Azerbaijan, stated, ‘Our intention is to link UK films and filmmakers with Azerbaijani audiences, profiling innovation, diversity and excellence and seeking opportunities for creative exchange. This year’s British Film Spring has a selection of really interesting new films – I hope that Baku audiences get to see many of these films’.

All films will be screened in English (with Russian subtitles).

The venue of the festival is Nizami Cinema Centre.

All tickets cost 2 AZN and are available at box offices of Nizami Cinema Centre.

The festival schedule listed below:

25 April at 19:00 The Opening ceremony, screening of Brooklyn

26 April at 14:30 Lady in the Van

26 April at 18:30 Mr Holmes

27 April at 14:30 Lobster

27 April at 18:30 45 Years

28 April at 14:30 Mr Holmes

28 April at 18:30 Listen to me Marlon

29 April at 18:30 Brooklyn

30 April at 14:30 45 Years