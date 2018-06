Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted a gala concert of the Budapest Operetta Theatre.

Report informs, the concert held at the State Theatre of Musical Comedy, was attended by the ambassadors of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, public figures, as well as members of the Hungarian diaspora in Azerbaijan.

Excerpts from operettas of known Hungarian composers Emmerich Kalman and Franz Lehar were presented to the viewers.

The concert was sold out.