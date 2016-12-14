 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku and Moscow schools named after Gara Garayev ink memo

    The document was signed by Aziz Garayusifli and Ilya Sandler

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Central Art School named after Gara Garayev and Moscow Children's Music School named after Gara Garayev have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC).

    Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    It was noted that the agreement was signed by Director of the Central Art School, Honored Artist Aziz Garayusifli and Head of the Children's Music School, Ilya Sandler.

    It was stated that exchange of experience between the two schools is of great importance for development of multicultural traditions in Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi