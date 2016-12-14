Baku and Moscow schools named after Gara Garayev ink memo

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Central Art School named after Gara Garayev and Moscow Children's Music School named after Gara Garayev have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC).

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

It was noted that the agreement was signed by Director of the Central Art School, Honored Artist Aziz Garayusifli and Head of the Children's Music School, Ilya Sandler.

It was stated that exchange of experience between the two schools is of great importance for development of multicultural traditions in Azerbaijan.