Azerbaijani theater in Derbent to attend festival in Turkey

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Drama Theatre in Derbent will take part at the upcoming 22 th International Theatre Festival in the Turkish city of Bartin.

Report was told by chief theater director Ertogrul Kamalov.

According to him, the festival will begin on March 27 and will last until April 3.

E.Kamalov said that, the theater will present a monodrama "Lonely" ( "Yalnız"):"The script was written by me on the basis of ideas of Mehman Musabayli.The one-man show will be attended by actor Sarhan Samedov ".

Note that the young director E.Kamalov was first invited to Bartinsky Festival in 2015.

He gave master classes in Turkey for actors, in which also gave information about the lessons from deceased teacher Vagif Ibrahimoglu.