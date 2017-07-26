Azerbaijani pyrotechnists receive Audience Choice Award at festival 'Smolensk Starfall'

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani pyrotechnicians took part in the fireworks festival in Smolensk - "Smolensk Starfall", Report informs citing Russian media.

At the festival, which was organized at the city airdrome, gathered about 10,000 spectators.

According to the results, the first place was taken by Kazan team "Piro-Ostroff", the second place - "Fiery chrysanthemum" from Bulgaria, the third by Norwegians "Engelsrud Fireworks".

The Azerbaijani team "Big holiday" took the fifth place. Along with this, the team won Audience Choice Award according to results of the audience voting and voting in the social network "VKontakte".