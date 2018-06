Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Firuza Najafli, employee of the Azerbaijan State Musical Theater, was awarded 2nd place at the International Contest of International Folklore Competition in Paris.

Report informs, F. Najafli performed Robert Sheuman's No. 8 "Noveletta" f-mol in the competition.

Notably, she has become winner of numerous international contests held in various countries.

.