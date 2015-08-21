Azerbaijani musical comedy to be shown in Hollywood

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani comedy film "Сloth Peddler" ("Arshin Mal Alan") by Rza Tahmasib, filmed in 1945 will be shown in Los Angeles, Report informs citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles. The premiere of the film will take place in Hollywood on September 19.

The famous operetta by Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli "Arshin mal alan" was filmed several times. The film of 1945 with the participation of Rashid Behbudov starring is the most popular screen version presented in more than 130 countries around the world.