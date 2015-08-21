 Top
    Azerbaijani musical comedy to be shown in Hollywood

    The Hollywood premiere will be held on September 19

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani comedy film "Сloth Peddler" ("Arshin Mal Alan") by Rza Tahmasib, filmed in 1945 will be shown in Los Angeles, Report informs citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles. The  premiere of the film will take place in Hollywood on September 19. 

    The famous operetta by Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli  "Arshin mal alan" was filmed several times. The  film of 1945 with the participation of Rashid Behbudov starring is  the most popular screen version presented  in more than 130 countries around the world.

    In 2013, the 100th anniversary of the operetta was celebrated the framework of UNESCO.

