Azerbaijani movies will be displayed at Turkish international festival

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Icheri sheher" (Old City) feature film by Ilgar Safat and “Qırmızı bağ” (Red Garden) by Mirbala Salimli were invited to the 5th Turkish Lake Van International Film Festival.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival will be held from October 28 to November 1 in Van.

Idea author of "Icheri sheher" film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writers Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, camera director Luca Coassin, artistic director Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer Ulvi Gasimov, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

Leading parts were performed by Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zaki, Elmira Shabanova and others.

Magsud Mammadov, Gulzar Gurbanova, Taleh Badiyev and other actresses and actors took main parts in “Qırmızı bağ” film.

Notably, both of the films were produced with the support of the ministry.