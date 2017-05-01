Azerbaijani films to be shown at CayFilm Cayman Festival

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani films will be shown at the CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijanfilm studio, "Çölçü" (Steppe Man) by Shamil Aliyev, “İçəri Şəhər" (Inner City) by Ilgar Safat have been invited to the CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival.

The Festival will be held in the Cayman Islands on June 30 - July 3.

The films were made at the “Azərbaycanfilm” studio named after J.Jabbarli, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Script writer of “Çölçü” film is Vidadi Hasanov, director Shamil Aliyev, camera director Rafig Guliyev, artistic directors Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahimkhalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, executive producer Azer Guliyev, producer Mushfig Hatamov. Main roles played by Vidadi Hasanov, Salome Demuria, Bahruz Vagifoghlu, Javidan Mammadov and others.

Author of idea of the " İçəri Şəhər" film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writers - Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, producer - Ilgar Safat, camera director - Luka Koassin, artistic director Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer - Ulvi Gasimov, producer - Mushvig Hatamov.

Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others performed main characters of the film.