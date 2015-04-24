 Top
    Azerbaijani famous artists to perform with children

    Like a star charity concert will be held in Heydar Aliyev Palace

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Like a star" charity concert devoted to the Children International Protection Day, will be held in Heydar Aliyev Palace on June 1.

    Report informs that the Heydar Aliyev Palace stated about it.

    In Gala concert, the people's artists and the children in the artists' image will perform on the stage. Llittle stars will perform and sing a song. The jury will reward the children for evaluating the children's star image. The tickets of the concert are on sale. The price of tickets cost 20-65 AZN.

