    Azerbaijani artists attend international art exhibition in Tbilisi

    The event will end on November 14

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Annual International Contemporary Art Exhibition Artisterium started in Tbilisi for the tenth time. 

    Artisterium is the large-scale exhibition in the South Caucasus, dedicated to contemporary art.

    Artisterium will traditionally present exhibitions of Georgian and foreign artists, as well as various educational and cultural programs this year. Artists from Georgia, Russia, US, Great Britain, South Korea, Germany, as well as from Azerbaijan and Turkey are attending the event.

    The exhibition is dedicated to dialogue of visual art, craft and design, as well their links, transformation into each other and search for new forms in this context.

    Artisterium will end on November 14.

