Azerbaijani actress got Italian operator's attention

Baku. January 10. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan Elmira Shabanova talked about the film "Old City" (Icherisheher) directed by Ilgar Safat.

Report informs the actress was pleased with the creative staff of the film, the process of filming, in particular, by the work of director Ilgar Safat with the actors: It was a pleasure for me shooting in movie Old City directed by Ilgar Safat.

I really liked my image in this movie. Ilgar Safat worked with professionals in the film.

Director of photography invited from the Italy Luce Coassin liked the actors in the film.

I was very pleased to hear words of praise from Luce Coassin addressed to me. Father of the Italian operator one time shot Sophia Loren, was the operator of the best actors and actresses of Italian cinema.Pleasant words addressed to me from the son of such an operator inspired me as an artist.

The author of the idea of a full-length movie filmed at the studio Azerbaijanfilm named after Jafar Jabbarly commissioned by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is Takhmina Raffaella, Scriptwriters - Takhmina Raffaella and Ilgar Safat, Director - Ilgar Safat, director of photography - Luce Coassin .

The film is about the love of a young girl to Karabakh veteran. Filming took place in Baku and Zakatala.