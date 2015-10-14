Azerbaijani actor living in Russia starred in new movie

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani actor living in Russian starred in new movie.

Report informs, Farhad Huseynov said that the shooting of the film "Crutch of Solomon" ended. According to the actor, he first starred in the comedy genre, and played a major role in the film: "I first appeared in the feature film comedy.Before that I did not perform such roles.How did I cope with the role will be to judged by the audience when the movie will be released. Filming ended. After 1-2 months the film will be screened on Russian TV channels."

The film "Crutch of Solomon" is based on "Crutch" of V.Gutnov.

Film director is Yuri Muzika. Farhad Huseynov performed the role of Senior lieutenant Muftiyar Alizadeh.

Well-known Russian actor Vladimir Yumatov, Vladimir Dolinskiy, Leuven Mehiladze, Nodar Dzhanelidze, Margarita Shubina, Mikhail Bogdasarov and others starred in this movie.