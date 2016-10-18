Azerbaijan Symphony Orchestra to perform in Moscow

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next festival "Other space" will be held on November 2-8 in Moscow at the Chamber Philharmonic Hall and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall.

Report informs citing the Russian media, State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia and the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov will perform at the festival.

Notably, Azerbaijani performers of classical music will present two Russian premiere at the audience - Symphony of Berio and by Stockhausen's group composition.