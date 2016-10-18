 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Symphony Orchestra to perform in Moscow

    Festival Other space to be held on November 2-8 at Chamber Philharmonic Hall and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next festival "Other space" will be held on November 2-8 in Moscow at the Chamber Philharmonic Hall and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia and the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov will perform at the festival.

    Notably, Azerbaijani performers of classical music will present two Russian premiere at the audience - Symphony of Berio and by Stockhausen's group composition.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi