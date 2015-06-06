Azerbaijan shoots film about outstanding military leader

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Studio "Salname" of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan and the Polish studio "Kaleidoscope" started shooting the documentary "Colonel", about the life and activity of an outstanding military leader, Veli Bey Yadigarov.

Report informs, Veli Bey Yedigarov participated in World War I in the royal army, and was a squadron commander in the Corps Commander of the National Army of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. After the XI Red Army entered Baku, he composed scattered detachments of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fought Sheki moved to Georgia. Until March 1921, he fought against the Bolsheviks in the same year he emigrated to Turkey and then to Poland.

In the Polish People's Army "Home Army", he served as chief of cavalry operations department and division commander of the 10th Cavalry Regiment.

The film to be shot in Azerbaijan, Poland and Georgia. Filming in Georgia and Poland have been completed, in Azerbaijan the movie is planned to be completed in June or July.

It should be noted that the director of the film is Tahir Aliyev and Leji Lyubah (Poland), author of the idea is Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov, screenwriter Ramil Alekperov, producer Nazim Huseynov. In the shooting of the film also are taking part the Polish filmmakers.