Azerbaijan represented in Tbilisi Art Fair with a special pavilion

Tbilisi Art Fair has been opened in the capital of Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Azerbaijan was represented in the special pavilion at the exhibition.

The pavilion hosts contemporary video art exhibition called "To be a woman" consisting of works of 10 Azerbaijani artists. The exhibition was organized by the initiative and authorship of the Azerbaijan’s honored artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the liberation movement of Azerbaijani women. The main topic of the works is gender issues.

The project was supported by the United Artists’ Club, the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, the United Cultures in Azerbaijan organization and the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Project coordinator Konul Rafiyeva told reporters that 13 works were presented at the exhibition.

Maiden Tower art gallery demonstrates the works of well-known Azerbaijani artists within the framework of the Tbilisi Art Fair.

The exhibition attended by 33 galleries and 38 artists from 16 countries around the world will continue till May 19.