    Award established in name of martyred Azerbaijani film producer

    Main purpose is to reveal talented followers of professional film school, support ambitious students

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaycanfilm' studio named after J.Jabbarli and Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art (ASUCA) signed a protocol of intent on joint cooperation.

    Report informs, 'Azerbaycanfilm' studio established scholarship in the name of martyred producer, Vagif Ahmadov.

    Main purpose of prize establishment is to reveal talented followers of professional film school, support ambitious students.

    Presentation of nominees' names will be provided by the ASUCA Scientific Council. 

