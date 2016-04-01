 Top
    Architect Dame Zaha Hadid dies after heart attack

    She had designed the project of Heydar Aliyev Center

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Architect Dame Zaha Hadid, whose designs include the London Olympic Aquatic Centre, has died aged 65, Report informs BBC reports.

    Iraqi-born, this year she was the first woman to receive the Royal Institute of British Architects Gold Medal in recognition of her work.

    She died following a heart attack on Thursday in a Miami hospital, where she was being treated for bronchitis.

    Her designs have been commissioned around the world, including Hong Kong, Germany and Azerbaijan.

