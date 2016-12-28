Works of Azerbaijani Sculptor Said Rustam displayed

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ 60th birthday of Azerbaijani Sculptor Said Rustam was marked on December 27 in capital of Turkey Ankara with exhibition of his works.

Report informs, referring to TRT, the event was held under the auspices of Azerbaijan embassy in Turkey and TURKSOY.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Turkey Faig Bagirov, TURKSOY Secretary General Dushen Kaseinov, Deputy Firat Purtash, TURKSOY representative in Azerbaijan Elchin Gafarli, intelligentsia, mass media, relatives of the artist attended the event.

Ambassador Faig Baghirov called Said Rustam Azerbaijan’s pride in Turkey.

The event will continue until January 10, 2017.