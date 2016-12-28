 Top
    Close photo mode

    Works of Azerbaijani Sculptor Said Rustam displayed

    The event will continue until January 10

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ 60th birthday of Azerbaijani Sculptor Said Rustam was marked on December 27 in capital of Turkey Ankara with exhibition of his works.

    Report informs, referring to TRT, the event was held under the auspices of Azerbaijan embassy in Turkey and TURKSOY.

    Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Turkey Faig Bagirov, TURKSOY Secretary General Dushen Kaseinov, Deputy Firat Purtash, TURKSOY representative in Azerbaijan Elchin Gafarli, intelligentsia, mass media, relatives of the artist attended the event.

    Ambassador Faig Baghirov called Said Rustam Azerbaijan’s pride in Turkey.

    The event will continue until January 10, 2017. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi