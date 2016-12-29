Ancient Azerbaijani carpets will be exhibited in Dubai

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan participates at today’s 22nd exhibition of carpets and works of art, organized with support of customs authorities of the Emirate of Dubai.

Report informs referring to the Dubai News, the exhibition will run until January 15.

According to the chairman of organizing company Abdul Rahman Isa, the exhibition will display carpets with 400-year history from Azerbaijan, Iran and other countries.

According to him, the exhibition features 200 000 carpets from different countries, performed a wool and silk.