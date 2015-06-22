 Top
    ​Anar Azimov: Inclusion of my film in Cannes Film Festival is a step forward

    This is the next stage, a kind of qualification exam

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "France liked the experimentalism of my film, they love to experiment."

    A young film director and screenwriter Anar Azimov said it in his interview to Report News Agency. 

    His short film, shot by the iPhone, was selected in the non-competition screenings of short films at the Cannes Film Festival.

    According to him, screening of his film is the next step for him, a kind of "qualification exam in his life". 

    "Regarding the new short films I would say there are some ideas, scenarios of short films, which at the moment I would like to implement as a director", he says. 

    A. Azimov stressed that in making the film he was affected by other films: "Of course they did affect me, but I can't name any specific movies. I tried to experiment with the length of the frame, change the tempo, I was trying to convey mood through changing color and character through the gluing assembly. I should say one more thing. At first I was looking for an actor, I thought it would be a film with more or less classical staging. But I could not find anyone, in spite of some contacts in this environment. As a result, I played tailor myself."

    Answering the question, "if he was satisfied with his work," Azimov said that it could be better, "but I realize that I reached my maximum at the time. Quite frankly, I wouldn't be able to do it better."

