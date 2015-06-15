Amalia Panahova celebrates her 70-year anniversary

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan, outstanding theater and film actress Amalia Panahova celebrates her anniversary.

Report informs, according to the actress, her 70 years she will celebrate with family and friends.

"This day I spend with friends and family members. On July 3 an anniversary evening to be held at Heydar Aliyev Palace. At the moment preparation works are being implemented."

Amalia Panahova was born on June 15, 1945 in Ganja city, Azerbaijan. In 1966 she graduated from Azerbaijan State Theatre Institute named after Mirzaga Aliyev.

From 1964 up to date, he has created more than 500 images in the theater and cinema.

In 1982, she was elected an actress of a year.

The talented tried her abilities also as a theater director.

In 1992, Amalia Panahova created Baku Municipal Theatre.