Alim Gasimov to give concert in the US

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova left for the United States to give a concert.
Report informs, they have already started the exercises of "Leyli and Majnun" concert.
People's artist and daughter will perform with 4 concerts in New York, accompanied by "Mark Morris" dance ensemble and "Silk Way" ensemble.
The concerts will take place at the Rose Theater on 26, 27, 28 and 29 October.
Ruhanə MirzəyevaNews Author
