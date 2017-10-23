 Top
    Close photo mode

    Alim Gasimov to give concert in the US

    They started the exercises of Leyli and Majnun concert

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/  People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova left for the United States to give a concert.

    Report informs, they have already started the exercises of "Leyli and Majnun" concert.

    People's artist and daughter will perform with 4 concerts in New York, accompanied by "Mark Morris" dance ensemble and "Silk Way" ensemble. 

    The concerts will take place at the Rose Theater on 26, 27, 28 and 29 October.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi