Alim Gasimov to give concert in the US

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova left for the United States to give a concert.

Report informs, they have already started the exercises of "Leyli and Majnun" concert.

People's artist and daughter will perform with 4 concerts in New York, accompanied by "Mark Morris" dance ensemble and "Silk Way" ensemble.

The concerts will take place at the Rose Theater on 26, 27, 28 and 29 October.