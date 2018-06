Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Alim Gasimov will give a concert in Tehran on March 9-10.

Report informs, People's Artist will share the stage with Iranian singer Parvaz Homay.

Alim Gasimov will perform 45 minutes with his musical band in the concert to last 90 minutes.

During the concert, the performers will sing a duet.

Notably, Parvaz Homay is a vocalist of Mastan Ensemble, founded by him in 2005.