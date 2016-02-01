 Top
    Mugham singer Alim Gasimov to perform in London

    The concert is scheduled for July 14

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan, well-known singers Alim Gasimov with his daughter, deserved actress Fargana Gasimova will give a concert on July 14 in London.

    Report was told by producer of mugham singer Saadat Mohubova.

    The concert of A.Gasimov and F.Gasimova will be accompanied by Rafael Asgarov (Balaban), Rauf Islamov (kamancha), Zeki Veliyev (tar), Javidan Nabiyev (naker).

    Father and daughter will perform Azerbaijani mugham, songs, folk songs and composing songs.

    Tajik musician Sirozhiddin Jurayev will also perform with the ensemble of A.Gasimov.

