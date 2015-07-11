Alim Gasimov and his daughter to have joint concert with famous group "Vovo" in Poland

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova will perform in "Jarocin Festival 2015" in Poland.

Report was told by a press secretary of Alim Gasimov, Saadet Mohubbatova.

According to her, the Azerbaijani artists will leave for Poland on July 17. On July 18, Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova will have a joint concert with a famous group "Vovo" in "Jarocin Festival 2015": "Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova sang two songs of "Vovo " group as a duet. Both songs are included into the band's latest CD. For this reason, "Vovo" band soloists intended to sing these songs lively in "Jarocin Festival 2015" together with Alim Gasimov. So, Alim Gasimov and Fargana Gasimova will leave for Poland. Alim Gasimov will not be accompanied by the trio this time. They will be accompanied by Polish group."

They will return to Azerbaijan on July 19.

The next visit of Alim Gasimov will be to Malaysia at the end of August.