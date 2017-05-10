"Ali and Nıno" movıe premıere held ın San Dıego

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of the Azerbaijani movie “Ali and Nino” has been held at REGAL CINEMA in the city of San-Diego, State of California, US.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los-Angeles.

The movie was presented by Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los-Angeles and the Executive Power of Nasimi District of Baku.

Prior to the premiere, Nasimi Agayev, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and Asif Asgarov, head of the Nasimi District Executive Power, addressed the audience, speaking on the historical events in the movie and the traditional multicultural environment in Azerbaijan, which is the life style of the Azerbaijani people through centuries.

It was noted that the film, based on the namesake world bestseller “Ali and Nino” novel by Gurban Said, was shot in 2015. “Ali and Nino” is about Azerbaijan’s fight for independence in early 20th century and love between two young people of different religions.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is the executive producer of the movie.

The movie’s producer is Kris Thykier and director is BAFTA Award winner Asif Kapadia, while its script was written by the Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton.

The film was shot in various parts of Baku, as well as in the streets of the historical Old City, Gobustan, Khinalig, Ganja and Gadabay regions.

Starring in the film are Adam Bakri as Ali and María Valverde as Nino. Other actors are Halit Ergenc, Mendy Petinkin, Connie Nielson, Riccardo Skamarchio, Homayon Ershadi, Fakhraddin Manafov, Assaad Bab, Numan Acar and others.

“Ali and Nino” was first screened January 27, 2016 at the Sundance film festival.

Notably, Baku’s Nasimi District and Switzer Highland District of San Diego have established relations since 2011.