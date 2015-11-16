"Down the river" film to be shown in Italy

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Akhinla ashaghi" (Down the river) feature film of Asif Rustamov invited to the 16th ASIATICA, Encounters with Asian Cinema international film festival, which will be held on November 20-28 in Roma, capital of Italy.

Report informs, the film will be shown in the Festival's main competition program.

"Akhinla ashaghi" film produced by 'Azerbaycanfilm' studio named after Jafar Jabbarli under order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2014.

Writers are Asif Rustamov and Otar Pertakhia, camera director Aykhan Salar, art director Rafiz Ismayilov, composer Khayyam Mirzazadeh, executive producer Nadir Aliyev, producer Mushfig Hatamov.