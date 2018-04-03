 Top
    Afghan carpet presented to National Azerbaijan History Museum

    The carpet dates to the 20th century

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Our compatriot Rauf Shalikoyevich Zarbailov, who resides in Israel, has presented an Afghan carpet being a sample of Oriental cultural heritage, to National Azerbaijan History Museum under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    Report was informed in the ANAS press service, the carpet dating to the 20th century has been handed over to Ethnography Fund of the Museum.

    This sample of material culture represents historic significance in terms of enrichment of the Oriental collection. 

