Afghan artist's exhibition to be opened in Baku

Report informs referring to the “Yay” Gallery, Afghan artist Reza Hazare living and working in Azerbaijan will present his exhibition from September 10 to October 26.

New paintings demonstrated in the “Anesthesia” exhibition represent the artist’s ups and downs in his private life.

Afganian Reza Hazare was born in 1987, in Zahedan, Iran. He graduated from the Visual Art School of Teheran in 2005 and moved to Azerbaijan to pursue his studies. R. Hazare graduated from Azerbaijan State Academy of Art.

Entry to exhibition is free.