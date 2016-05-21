Actor voiced Disney's Scrooge McDuck dies

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Actor and comedian Alan Young - who starred alongside a talking horse in the popular sitcom Mr Ed in the 1960s - has died in Los Angeles, aged 96.

Report informs citing the foreign media he died of natural causes on Thursday at a film and TV retirement facility in the city, his manager said.

Young, who was born in the UK, educated in Canada and later became a US citizen, was buried at sea.

Young reputedly got the part when the comedian George Burns, whose TV production company was launching the series, said: "Get Alan Young. He looks like the kind of guy a horse would talk to."

During his carrier, Young also appeared in several films, including The Time Machine.

In 1951, he won a Primetime Emmy award as best actor in The Alan Young Show.

In later years, Young wrote for cartoons and voiced some of the characters. He was the voice of Scrooge McDuck in Disney's TV series Duck Tales.

"He was an honest, decent man, a pleasure to work with and never a problem," his manager of more 30 years, Gene Yusem said.