Actor Ilham Namig Kamal celebrates his birthday

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, owner of Glory ("Shohrat") award, head of the department of the State University of Culture and Arts, actor Ilham Namig Kamal. He celebrates his 66th birthday.

Report informs according to Ilham Namig Kamal, he spends his birthday at home with his family: "In this cold snowy day I 'm hastening to the University of Culture and Arts. I will celebrate my birthday at work with my friends and students. After lunch time, I'll be at home and plan to celebrate birthday with my family members. In this weather it's better to celebrate birthday at home, with family."