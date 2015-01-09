 Top
    Close photo mode

    Actor Ilham Namig Kamal celebrates his birthday

    In this weather it's better to celebrate birthday at home, with my family, he says

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, owner of Glory ("Shohrat") award, head of the department of the State University of Culture and Arts, actor Ilham Namig Kamal. He celebrates his 66th birthday.

    Report informs according to Ilham Namig Kamal, he spends his birthday at home with his family: "In this cold snowy day I 'm hastening to the University of Culture and Arts. I will celebrate my birthday at work with my friends and students. After lunch time, I'll be at home and plan to celebrate birthday with my family members. In this weather it's better to celebrate birthday at home, with family."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi