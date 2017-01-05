Academic National Drama Theater presents holiday spectacle

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ New Year celebrations and holiday play were successfully performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

Report informs citing the theater's press service, 10-day holiday shows with 4 seances each ended on January 4.

During the festivities, In the Land of Ice tale-spectacle was shown for children. Author of the play is Anar Sadigov, director Alif Jahangirli.

Honored artists Mehriban Khanlarova, Alvida Jafarov, Shalala Shahvaladgizi, Sevinj Aliyeva, Elkhan Guliyev, actors Jumshud Zeynalov, Rashad Bakhtiyarov, Rada Nasibova, Khadija Novruzlu, Ramin Shikhaliyev, Vusal Mustafayev, Matlab Abdullayev, Dilara Nazarova, Ilaha Hasanova, Mahsati Tahirzade and Firuza Balayeva take part in the play.

Dealing with salvation of Princess Snow Maiden, the work of art ends with the victory of Good over the Evil.