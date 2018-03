Baku. 6 October 6. REPORT.AZ/ /“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare will be performed in the Song Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov on October 7-8.

“Report” informs, the spectacle will be performed by the students of “Pissa” school, which acts in the English language.

All staff of the spectacle have come from England.

The spectacle is dedicated to the 450th anniversary of W. Shakespeare’s birth and 400th anniversary of his death.