72th Venice Film Festival to be held on September

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ 72th Venice Film Festival will be held on the Lido island of Venice from September 2 to 12.

Report informs, Oscar awards winner Paul Pavlikovski and winner of the Cannes Film Festival Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan were included in the jury of the festival.

Famous Italian director Emmannuel Karrer, Munci Francesco, Hoy Syosan, Linn Remsi, Elizabeth Banks and others also included in the jury of the festival.

The head of the jury, Alfonso Cuarónwho won the best directorOscarfor "Gravity".

The opening of the 72th Venice Film Festival will be with "Everest" movie by director Baltasar Kormakur.The film is based on true events.

At the press conference to be held in Rome on July 29 the names of the participants and the films included in the competition program will be announced.